A break from the rain until Wednesday evening

Scattered showers will dissipate this morning revealing some sunshine for Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures will be a bit warmer today, but still well below average in the low to mid 60s.

Cool and wet June weather looks to continue through the next 7-10 days. SeaTac has only hit 70° seven times so far this year. Last year, we had already hit 70° 22 times up to this point.

A ridge of high pressure will briefly settle in over the Pacific Northwest the rest of Tuesday and into the first half of Wednesday keeping Western Washington mainly dry. Showers return late Wednesday and early Thursday. After a break from the rain on Friday, the next system looks to hit on Saturday bringing scattered rain showers.

For now, Father's Day looks mainly dry with highs still about 5-7 degrees below average.

There is no sign of a major warmup on the way through the end of the month.