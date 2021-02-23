A break from the elements Wednesday before the next weather maker moves inland early Thursday

Happy Tuesday all, what wild weather day for sure today! We saw rain and winds pick up across the region along with hail, sleet, ice pellets, and heavy mountain snow! Check out the ice pellets that fell in this little guy's hair today at Golden Gardens earlier.

Tonight, we'll start to quiet down some. Showers will taper off for a dry start to Wednesday as an upper level ridge moves overhead. Look for partly sunny skies through the day from the Coast to Eastern WA. Temperatures drop off too. We'll see some of drop to freezing or even below as our skies clear out overnight. Normal overnight for this time of year is 37.

As we close out Wednesday look for rain to return. Most of the lowland rain will push in overnight into early Thursday morning. The mountains will see another big dump of snow as well. Great for area resorts, but tough on pass travelers. Know the roads before you head out the door. Download the #Q13Fox Weather App and be sure to check in with @Wsdot_pass / website: https://wsdot.wa.gov/

A "Winter Storm Warning" continues in the mountains tonight along with a "Winter Weather Advisory" for the eastern slopes of the Cascades, but could be extended if snow showers take a bit longer to wrap up.

Thursday and Friday will be a little windy as the next weather maker hits the region. Rain totals look to be between .25 - .50". Most of the rain falling in the overnight hours with scattered showers behind the big push. We expect another round of mountain snow too. We may see anywhere from 18-24" of fresh powder on top of our already deep bases!

Winds will be gusty at times, kicking up out of the southwest with some areas seeing wind bursts from 20-40 mph and may be higher through the mountains at times.

The weekend looks promising for more winter sunshine! Saturday features partly sunny skies with clouds increasing Sunday and rain pushing back in Sunday night. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster