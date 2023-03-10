Spotty showers Saturday and mainly dry Sunday before rain returns

We hit 50 today at the airport! And what a great end to the week: after all that rain, we were mainly dry through the second half of the day.

Overnight, we expect a few scattered showers with lows cooling in the mid to upper 30s.

This weekend, we'll see a bit of a break as we're in between systems. Saturday features spotty showers with dry periods and sun breaks in between. Highs warm to near 50.

Sunday looks promising for an even drier day. Skies start out partly cloudy, but clouds will increase as the next system approaches from the south.

Highs Sunday land in the low 50s, with rain hitting again just after sunset. And speaking of the sunset, for the first time this year we'll move into the 7 p.m. hour. This is all thanks to Daylight Saving Time and "springing forward" late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We lose an hour of sleep, but gain more daylight.

As lowland rain becomes widespread Sunday night into Monday, the mountains will pick up another round of snow. It's the winter season that keeps on giving!

Know the roads before you travel over the mountains.

Plan for extra time for your Monday morning commute! Rain will become heavy at times. Highs cool a few degrees into the upper 40s.

Showers taper off Tuesday for a mainly dry day with highs running cool still.

We expect a few showers Wednesday ahead of a drier day Thursday. And for the first time in a while, we are forecasting average or slightly warmer highs at the end of next week. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast