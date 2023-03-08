Rain, wind and mountain snow to end the week

A cool Wednesday around the region. Sea-Tac hit 44 at the airport under mostly dry conditions.

Temperatures cool to near freezing for Western WA as showers decrease overnight.

Plan for a little extra time getting out the door Thursday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Most of us stay dry, but the southwest interior could see a few mixed showers before turning to rain. Watch out for slick roads.

Our stretch of cooler-than-normal highs continues Thursday as forecast temps are in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will become gusty out of the east/southeast by the afternoon, especially into the foothills.

By the evening commute, showers try again to push into Seattle, but at this point, the metro looks mostly dry. Showers will eventually move into downtown and continue north into the overnight hours.

Friday, we'll see a showery/breezy start with rain decreasing by midday. Highs will run cool only warming into the mid 40s.

The mountains will receive a nice refresher with moderate to heavy showers late Thursday into Friday. We're forecasting 6-12" of snow through the Cascades.

Know the roads before you go!

The weekend turns drier starting Saturday with just a few isolated showers. Highs near 50.

Don't forget we "Spring Forward" early Sunday morning for Daylight Saving. We will lose an hour of sleep, but the evenings will see another hour of light!

The sun will set Sunday at 7:10 p.m. Enjoy!

Most of Sunday is dry with showers finding their way back into Puget Sound late night. Monday/Tuesday look wet at times with drier conditions into Wednesday.

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast