A bit of rain on the way this afternoon/evening

We're starting out mainly clear and dry this morning, but a weak system will bring rain to the coast by lunchtime, and then to our northern counties throughout the afternoon and evening. We'll have some showers overnight into tomorrow morning. Highs today will be around 70 today, which is 2 degrees below normal.

Here's the FutureCast model for around 6 p.m. this evening. Looks like good rain from Seattle northward, but anyone could get a brief shower.

Air quality around the state is GOOD (green dots) this morning for everyone except the Yakima area where there is some MODERATE air (yellow dots) due to the smoke from the Schneider Springs fire.

The big weather story for the nation is Tropical Storm Nicholas which made landfall overnight on the Gulf coast of Texas as a Category 1 hurricane. It is bringing a lot of rain and wind to Houston and Galveston today and is moving into Louisiana.

Tomorrow starts out with a few showers, then we'll dry up, see some sun, and top out cooler – only in the mid 60s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

THEN we get wet around here! Friday looks particularly rainy, especially in the afternoon. Highs will top out only around 60 degrees. It also gets breezy late in the day and overnight into Saturday.

The weekend will feature showers, cool temps - topping out only around 60 or just above - and the chance of a few thunderstorms, especially on Saturday.

Monday is the last day of summer and it will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a few more showers and highs in the mid 60s.

With a bit of rain late, it's mostly a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Maybe some Wet Paws late in the day to the north. Here's a cute kitty!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott