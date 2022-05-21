A beautiful weekend ahead in Western Washington

Sunshine returns for most of Western Washington Saturday with highs bouncing back into the mid to upper 60s.

After morning clouds burn off, mostly sunny skies will be the story the rest of the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a brief shower or thunderstorm over the Cascades and in Central Washington today.

Sunday will bring morning sunshine and high clouds the second half of the day. We will cloud up a bit more Monday and Tuesday, but stay dry with highs in the mid 60s.

For now, it looks like showers will hold off until Friday!