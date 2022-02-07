A beautiful week ahead!

Happy Monday! Highs peaked into the lower 50s this afternoon under cloudy skies. A few of us received some spotty showers/sprinkle, but most of us were fairly dry.

Expect overnight lows in the lower 40s under mainly clouds skies. Patchy fog will be possible tomorrow morning, and then we can expect mainly cloudy skies. Temperature will be slightly cooler tomorrow afternoon but still right around average (50 degrees).

High pressure will continue to increase in our forecast allowing for dry and comfortable conditions. Expect more sunshine too!

Temperatures will return into the 50s by the middle of the week. This is when the sun starts to shine too, but we'll be watching for morning fog through the week.

Have a good one!