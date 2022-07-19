80s this week, 90s by late July

The 80s are making a comeback this week! If you think this is hot, just wait until the 90s return next week.



Today, highs are soaring to 80 degrees. Spots of low-hanging clouds will gradually clear.

Tomorrow's weather looks super similar to what we are tracking today: early clouds will be followed by plentiful sunshine. Thursday, morning clouds will likely be much more widespread.

Here is how the clouds could pan out Wednesday and Thursday:

Next week is looking even hotter around Western Washington. Forecast models are hinting that the 90s are possible next Tuesday through Thursday (July 26-28). Here is a look at the temperature range for July 26-28 from the American and European models:

We are also watching for elevated fire danger in Eastern Washington where conditions are dry and warm. We are particularly watching for updates on the Stayman Flats wildfire in Chelan County.



Highs drop back to the mid 70s on Friday. Our classic, familiar pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine is on repeat through Saturday. Sunday and Monday should be sunny and warm.



I know the 80s can make sleeping uncomfortable for people who don't have A/C: make sure to stay hydrated and keep the fans blasting! Make sure the seniors, pets and kiddos in your life are staying as cool as possible.

Though the 80s may be too hot for some folks, I hope you are still able to enjoy our gorgeous sunshine this week. Remember to wear a life jacket if you are heading to a lake, river or Puget Sound. Seek shade and spend time in a building with A/C if you do not have it at home.



Take good care!



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)