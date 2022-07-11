80s and 90s expected in Western Washington Monday

It will be a toasty Monday in Western Washington with temps climbing into the 80s and 90s around the Puget Sound area.

A ridge of high pressure will settle in over the Northwest Monday and Tuesday, bringing lots of sunshine to the area.

Seattle has only hit 80 degrees or warmer three times so far this year. Monday and Tuesday's afternoon highs will get back into the mid 80s.

The ridge of high pressure will shift east Tuesday evening. That will usher in some cooling marine air and cloud cover to start Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay comfortable through the end of the week and into next weekend with a mix of clouds and sun.

There is no significant rain or extreme temperatures in the forecast for at least the next 10 days.