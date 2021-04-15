70s return to Puget Sound with abundant April sunshine

Happy pre-Friday! If you're keeping count, today will be our fifth dry day in our streak of nice weather.

So far in 2021 we've only been managed to get six of these in a row in March-- but this trend lasts into next week. Today we'll also soar our temps to well above the normal of 58. 70s anyone? Olympia hit that yesterday. Many more of us experience what we're calling "That 70s Show" today. We haven't seen 70+ at SeaTac since the 6th of October 2020.