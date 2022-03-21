Seattle weather: Temperatures in the 60s tomorrow afternoon

It's been a gloomy start to our Spring season, but that's all about to change. We'll kick off the day with a mild start as temperatures fall into the mid-40s. The cloud cover will hang around along with some spotty showers here and there. The fog will stick around too so use caution navigating through it!

As the day progresses, the clouds will clear (for most of us) and the temperatures will rise into the 60s. Thank you, warm front!

I hope you're able to enjoy the sunshine tomorrow afternoon because it will be short-lived. A cold front will trigger more showers Wednesday afternoon and drop temperatures. Heavier downpours are expected which will allow for accumulation totals to range from .10-.25".

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast. Warm tomorrow and a little chilly Thursday morning, huh!

Advertisement

Have a good one!