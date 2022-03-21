Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Temperatures in the 60s tomorrow afternoon

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 13 Seattle

Rainy first week of spring

Spring has sprung, and if you've taken a stroll outside lately, you know exactly what we're talking about! FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas is tracking this rainy weather all week long, but there will be some warm temperatures with it.

Seattle - It's been a gloomy start to our Spring season, but that's all about to change. We'll kick off the day with a mild start as temperatures fall into the mid-40s. The cloud cover will hang around along with some spotty showers here and there. The fog will stick around too so use caution navigating through it!

As the day progresses, the clouds will clear (for most of us) and the temperatures will rise into the 60s. Thank you, warm front!

I hope you're able to enjoy the sunshine tomorrow afternoon because it will be short-lived. A cold front will trigger more showers Wednesday afternoon and drop temperatures. Heavier downpours are expected which will allow for accumulation totals to range from .10-.25". 

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast. Warm tomorrow and a little chilly Thursday morning, huh!

Have a good one!