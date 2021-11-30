Happy Tuesday!

We reached a high of 53 degrees this afternoon and received .12" of rain at SeaTac. We'll close out the month with above normal totals sitting at 10.26" at SeaTac. This ranks it the 5th wettest November on record!

All locations below will end the month with impressive totals. All spots above normal for rainfall accumulation.

As we roll over into December, it's going to feel more like October with near-record breaking temperatures. The record high tomorrow is 57 degrees set back in 1958. Typically, we'll have highs in the upper 40s, so we'll be way above that. Plus, it'll continue to feel muggy out.

As rain chances clear out, we'll start to cool down. Below normal temperatures return, and it'll start to feel more like the holidays!