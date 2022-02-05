50s and sunshine in the forecast

This next week of weather looks absolutely beautiful. Make some plans to get outside — highs will boost to the low 50s by Tuesday!

Today, you can expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. Sunday's forecast looks pretty similar with highs in the upper 40s as well. Monday, a few showers could sweep through Western Washington. It may be breezy at times on Monday, too.

Over the mountain passes, mostly dry weather is on tap through Sunday. There may be some light snow on Monday; no accumulations aren't expected at Snoqualmie Pass, but a little snow could stick to the ground along Stevens Pass.

Check out this seven-day forecast! After isolated, brief showers march through the region Monday, drier weather takes hold through the end of the workweek. Morning clouds and patches of fog will clear for afternoon sunshine Tuesday through Friday.

Bear in mind: this stagnant air pattern could once again trap some smoke from wood-burning heaters and car pollution, potentially leading to a drop in air quality. We'll watch that for you closely.

Meteorologist Abby Acone

