Fourth of July weekend cools with showers in Western Washington

It is a beautiful Friday heading into the holiday weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

This was the sunrise from our Capitol Hill camera this morning.

It will take longer for areas along the coast and strait to get out of the cloud cover, but all of Western Washington should see some sunshine today with near average temperatures.

The holiday weekend is looking cooler and cloudier with rain showers developing Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday with the heaviest rain arriving in the early morning hours on the 4th of July. So far, the evening looks mainly dry for fireworks celebrations.

After the cool 4th, the weather should improve with partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures.