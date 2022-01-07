36" of snow in 24 hours: Leavenworth declares state of emergency due to record snowfall

The City of Leavenworth declared a State of Emergency on Jan. 7 and requested aid from the National Guard after getting 36" of snow in less than 24 hours.

City officials said some areas received as much as 48" of snow in less than 48 hours, calling it "unprecedented and record-breaking snowfall."

Authorities are concerned about the weight of the snow on homes and buildings.

"The emergency declaration allows the City to use local resources that can aid quickly, instead of going through a normal bidding process, and is a pre-requisite for state and federal emergency aid funding," a city official said.

The aid requested from the National Guard includes welfare checks on residents, food delivery, snow cleanup and private driveway snow removal. The city is also working with local contractors to provide emergency aid including snow removal and storage.

