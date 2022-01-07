36" of snow in 24 hours: Leavenworth declares state of emergency due to record snowfall
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The City of Leavenworth declared a State of Emergency on Jan. 7 and requested aid from the National Guard after getting 36" of snow in less than 24 hours.
City officials said some areas received as much as 48" of snow in less than 48 hours, calling it "unprecedented and record-breaking snowfall."
Photo credit: City of Leavenworth Washington ( )
Authorities are concerned about the weight of the snow on homes and buildings.
"The emergency declaration allows the City to use local resources that can aid quickly, instead of going through a normal bidding process, and is a pre-requisite for state and federal emergency aid funding," a city official said.
RELATED: Pacific Northwest storm causes major flooding, closes interstates
The aid requested from the National Guard includes welfare checks on residents, food delivery, snow cleanup and private driveway snow removal. The city is also working with local contractors to provide emergency aid including snow removal and storage.
RELATED: 20-mile stretch of I-5 in Lewis, Thurston counties closed for hours due to flooding
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement
MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps
WATCH: Forecast and Radar
READ: Closures and Delays
CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map
INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek