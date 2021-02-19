29 days until spring

Seasonally soggy and off showers for today, but I think we'll also see some sunbreaks too. These will continue to taper off into Saturday, which will be generally a dry but cloudy day. Highs again pushing to near the seasonal norm of 50 both Fri/Sat.

Steadier, heavier rain moves in Sunday. It appears an atmospheric river/pineapple express will set up for the second half of the weekend. The plume of moisture will be pointed more towards Vancouver Island on Sunday and then slowly shift south through Monday into early Tuesday. This will deliver a solid shot of rain along the order of 2-4" over the 60-72 hour period.

This will be a warmer weather pattern, with high temperatures getting into the low 50s. Snow levels on Monday will likely be around 4,000-5000 feet— which will mean our passes in the lower resorts will get rain and not snow.

It will also cause our rivers creeks and streams to flow fast and high with snow melt. At this point the only rivers of concern here likely will be the Chehalis in the flood prone Skokomish. Stay tuned. -Tim Joyce