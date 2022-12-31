2023 arrives in quiet fashion for the Pacific Northwest!

Happy New Year everyone! From all of us at FOX 13 be safe and well as we say goodby to 2022 and ring in 2023!

New Year's celebrations at the Needle will happen under mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 40s. We're holding out the rain this year!

Overnight temperatures hang in the mid to upper 30s to near 40 for the metro area.

The first day of 2023 starts out mostly cloudy, but by midday skies clear out leaving us with afternoon sunshine.

Just after lunch and near kick off (1:05pm) for our Seahawks the region will see much more blue in the sky rather than bright cloud cover.

Highs Sunday land slightly cooler than average (47) in the mid 40s.

If you can't get to Lumen Field to catch the Hawks and Jets battle it out we have you covered right here with the game on FOX. #GoHawks

We kick off next week quiet and dry. By Tuesday there's a chance of a few early showers otherwise look for a dry day under mostly cloudy skies.

A few weak systems will roll through the region by mid-week leaving us with a chance for showers and sunbreak. Highs sit in the mid to upper 40s. Enjoy!

Happy January all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

