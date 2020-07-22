2020 hurricane season starting to ramp up

2020 hurricane season already setting records, though we haven't seen all that many storms ramp up to be strong enough to being classified as hurricanes yet.

In the Atlantic there's now Tropical Storm Gonzalo. Tropical Storm is the seventh named storm in the Atlantic basin and gets a name that starts with the seventh letter of the alphabet. It's the earliest we've ever seen a letter "G" storm. The track of Tropical Storm Gonzalo puts it south of Puerto Rico, the Domincan Republic and Haiti by the weekend. Some forecast models show the storm losing some steam before it gets that far west.

In the Gulf of Mexico we're tracking Invest L-91. The center of low pressure is heading towards the Texas/Louisiana coast by the weekend. Tropical storms and hurricanes are fueled by warm water and average water temps in the storm's path are all in the mid 80s, so it could intensify in the next two days. But several factors like size of the storm and unfavorable upper level winds could keep it from become a full fledged tropical storm. The storm could bring both beneficial and flooding rains to a parched part of the country. Okahoma and parts of Texas have seen more wildfires this season than Oregon and Washington State.

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Douglas was upgraded to Hurricane Douglas earlier today when sustained winds grew stronger than 74 mph. Douglas is on a path towards Hawai'i and could arrive by the weekend. Currently Douglas is a category one hurricane.