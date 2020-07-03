Wayne Rattler: Wanted hit and run suspect arrested for drunk driving had baby, girlfriend in car

article

Deputies say Wayne Rattler had his girlfriend and a baby in the car when he was arrested for driving drunk after a reckless car crash he’s accused of causing in SeaTac.

Prosecutors say the results of a breathalyzer test showed Rattler was one and a half times the legal limit when he was arrested in January.

The child and the woman weren't hurt, but deputies say he did badly injure a woman in the vehicle he hit, breaking three ribs and a collarbone.

He's wanted now after failing to show up in court.

"Wayne Rattler, he got out of the car. His passenger, who had a baby, they got out of the car and the three of them took off on foot. SeaTac Police arrived on scene and they were able to locate Rattler a couple blocks from the actual collision scene. He had a suspended license. He wasn't supposed to drive and on top of it, he was DUI. He has a felony warrant for Vehicular Assault, as well as Hit and Run. His bail's set at $25,000. He knows that's he's wanted,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Rattler's criminal history includes a second degree robbery charge that got dropped down to a Criminal Assistance conviction. He also has Criminal Trespass, lying to police, and illegal drug possession on his rap sheet.

Wayne Rattler is 25 years old, 6’1” and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last living in SeaTac.

If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.