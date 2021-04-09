Watch terrifying surveillance video to help ID violent spa robbery, shooting suspects

article

King County Sheriff's detectives need your help to identify a gunman who opened fire as he and a second suspect robbed a spa in Skyway.

Surveillance video shows the two men immediately attack as they get let into the ‘South Bay Spa’ on the corner of Renton Ave. S. and 75th Ave. S. just after 9pm on Thursday, March 18th.

Surveillance video you can watch below shows the guy with the gun holding an employee by her arm while the other suspect starts ransacking the place. Then, the gunman starts pulling and dragging the woman by her arm as he looks right into a camera and gives you the best look at his face and the handgun he's holding. Realizing he's been caught on camera, he pulls down the gray ski mask he's wearing to cover his face, while still dragging the woman. Then, you see him point the gun at a customer detectives say he shot in the leg. After that, more terror for the woman as the gunman pushes her into a corner, then violently drags her and throws her across the room.

King County Sheriff’s detectives hope you can help identify the suspects who pose a serious risk and need to be caught.

"We absolutely need the public's help as we work to identify these two suspects and get them in custody. It is so important that we support all of our communities and especially now, those in the Asian communities as we all rally around and support them, let them know they have the full faith and support of the King County Sheriff's Office," said Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Advertisement

The suspects had to ring a doorbell to be let in and that's where a camera shows them waiting outside. The gunman acted like he's a customer and the second suspect hid off to the side.

If you recognize these two armed robbers, or know anything at all that can help King County Sheriff's detectives identify them, submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 for each suspect you help identify.