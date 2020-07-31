Wanted in Pierce County: Robbery suspect willing to turn violent for bottles of booze

article

Pierce County Sheriff's detectives are hoping you can help identify this robbery suspect who was willing to turn violent to steal bottles of booze from the Safeway on Cayon Road East in Puyallup July 2.

"They're confronted by the employee, they assaulted the employee. That turns it from a shoplift to a way more serious crime, a robbery," Detective Ed Troyer said. "This suspect fled in a black Lexus. We want to find out who he is, hold him accountable for the actual assault and the shoplift, because definitely if he's willing to assault somebody for a bottle of alcohol, willing to assault others for other items, so this is somebody who, we're guessing didn't want to get caught, may be on drugs, may be having other issues, but is a danger."

The black Lexus Troyer mentioned is an older model but that's all they know about the getaway vehicle.

He wore a black mask and a gray Nike zip-up hoodie with the "Just Do It" slogan on the chest in red and white. His tennis shoes are white and blue with some orange on the front.

If you recognize him, contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County anonymously and claim the cash reward of up to $1,000 is your tip leads to his arrest.

Use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.

