Video shows serial home burglary suspect wanted in Shoreline

Investigators are looking for a serial home burglary suspect who has broken into multiple homes during the daytime in Shoreline, according to detectives.

Homeowner surveillance cameras caught images and video of the suspect. Police say he is responsible for at least four burglaries in the north Shoreline area since April.

Anna Hazen said her father called her concerned about seeing a man on one of their surveillance cameras outside the house. After Hazen went to check the house, she found the door forced open. The suspect had gone through her parent's jewelry but it was not clear what was stolen, according to Hazen.

"We know one person doesn't just commit one burglary, they're going to commit more, and the sooner we get him in custody, the safer our homes in north shoreline and elsewhere are going to be," said King County Sheriff's Spokesperson Tim Meyer. "He helps us out because it seems the places he burglarizes all have cameras, and all those images are stored in the cloud, and that's going to be the evidence we need to get him in custody."

Detectives are concerned that with some people still working from home, the suspect could break into a house while it is occupied.

If you recognize this man or know his whereabouts submit an anonymous tip to Crime-Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know his name.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram