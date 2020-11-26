Troy Rayment and Suzanne Christiansen: Both have multiple arrest warrants, likely on the run together

article

You know that good feeling when you see somebody you haven't run into in a long time and you’re glad to hear they are doing well? Yeah, that's not the case with Troy Rayment.

He’s wanted by the Department of Corrections Southwest Community Response Unit and Thurston County Sheriff's detectives.

We go way back to 2016 when one of your tips led to his arrest in Tacoma.

Unfortunately, it appears Raymer has not mended his ways.

He's wanted in Thurston County for possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of possession of meth.

Chehalis Tribal Police arrested him and Suzanne Christiansen in the parking lot of the Eagle's Landing hotel on October 3rd. Rayment was desperate to get bailed out before DOC officers could find out he was arrested, because the meth charge is a violation of the Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) sentence he received to get out of prison, so he could get treatment.

Troy Rayment is 40 years old, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

Suzanne Christiansen also has multiple warrants for her arrest and officers say they are probably together.

Keep an eye out for them in the Olympia area.

Call 911 if you spot them.

If you can tell officers where to find either of them, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone and earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.