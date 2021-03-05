Trio of Terror: See and listen to terrifying home invasion caught on doorbell camera; help ID three suspects

article

A home invasion robbery caught on a Ring doorbell camera shows three suspects approach the home, kick in the door and steal cash, jewelry and firearms.

The video is from February 11th in the south part of the Beacon Hill neighborhood near S. Graham St. in Seattle.

Detectives are asking for your help to identify the suspects. All three were armed with handguns.

There were four adults and a toddler inside.

"Once they got inside, they rounded everybody up, shoved them into different bedrooms as they were ransacking the house, but the sad thing, or the scary part is two Glocks and an AR-15, numerous magazines and ammunition were also taken, so these three armed guys now have three more weapons that are loose on the street, stolen weapons," said Ret. Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

One woman jumped off the balcony to escape, twisting her ankle, but nobody else was hurt.

The suspect with a husky build who wore a light, gray Nike sweatshirt was seen approaching the house before the robbery to check it out.

Seattle Police say the suspect in the yellow jacket had a rose tattoo on his hand.

If you recognize any of their clothes and can identify them, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. It is anonymous. Text the information through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).