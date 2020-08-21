Tiffany Doll: U.S. Postal Inspectors searching for prolific ID theft and burglary suspect

article

As United States Postal Inspectors continue dismantling an organized theft ring accused of burglarizing post offices in Kitsap, Mason and Pierce counties, they are asking for your help to find one of the suspects -- Tiffany Doll -- who has multiple warrants for her arrest.

Detectives say Doll has been on a two-year crime spree, even bragging about stealing people's money through identity theft.

“We believe that she was one of the lookouts for this operation, as well as one of the suspects that actually helped case these post offices out in Kitsap and Pierce County. She's fully involved, we believe, in this organization. She used other people's IDs, identification documents, checks and credit cards to steal money and steal bank account information and commit other crimes with it, so this wasn't just about burglarizing a post office, this was also about taking other people's money, taking other people's identities and using that to further their own ill-gotten gains,” said United States Postal Inspector John Wiegand.

Another suspect in the crime ring, Brandon Egeler, was arrested in Bremerton earlier this month. He’s charged with 2nd Degree Burglary.

Doll is still on the run and she's no stranger to the law: Her criminal history includes convictions for:

Theft

Possession of Stolen Property

Drugs

Hit and Run

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

She has six pending cases in Kitsap County, including multiple counts of identity theft and burglary, stolen mail, forgery and auto theft.

She's also wanted in Pierce County for residential burglary and theft after police say she stole a large safe from a home on S. Sunset Drive in Tacoma last year.

“We're so adamant about getting these guys, because the post office should be and is a secure spot for you to receive mail out. Whether it's packages, P.O. boxes and just for mail to be housed in until it's waiting to be delivered, so attacking a post office like this and attacking multiple of them in a small community, this is really an attack on the community itself. Since we've started to make arrests in this case, we've had no other break-ins of post offices and no other vandalism in these areas. We believe that we are onto the ring that was doing this and they've kind of stopped their activities since we've taken most of them into custody, so Tiffany Doll is our last one that's outstanding, so if anybody knows where she is, please let us know,” said Postal Inspector Wiegand.

Tiffany Doll is 48 years old, 5’8” and weighs 155 pounds.

Postal Inspectors say she could in the Pierce or Kitsap county area.

She was last known to be living in Bremerton.

If you know where she's hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.