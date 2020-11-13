Theodore Louth: 'Ladies Love an Outlaw' tattoo could help spot wanted rapist on the run

Theodore Louth must think the sex offender registration law does not apply to him.

He was convicted of Rape by Force and Fear in 1988.

He is required to let law enforcement know where he's living, but he’s been convicted twice for not doing it, including once last year.

I hope you never get close enough to see them, but he has tattoos on his chest that say ‘Ladies Love an Outlaw’ and ‘In Memory of Billy Bob.’

He also has tattoos of barbwire, skulls and a wizard on his left arm.

He’ 59 years old, 5’9” and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.