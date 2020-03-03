CAPTURED: Tacoma Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of Tony Haggard

article

Tacoma Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of 48-year-old Steven 'Tony' Haggard in March.

26-year-old Tyrice Hall was arrested on Thursday, December 17th, and booked into the Pierce County Jail.

The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office has charged Hall with 1st Degree Murder.

He is being held on a $1,500,000 bond.

------Original story March 13, 2020-------

TACOMA -- Homicide detectives with Tacoma Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Steven "Tony" Haggard last Saturday night at the Jack in the Box in the 5200 block of Tacoma Mall Blvd. The Pierce County Medical Examiner says Haggard died of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.



His daughter has set up this donation page to pay for his funeral.



"I just want people to know that my dad was a kind loving person and he tried to help anybody out that he could. It's just unbelievable to realize I am not gonna have a dad to call when I need him or just a dad to hug whenever I need. I come from a low income family and we can't afford a funeral like he deserves. I still have to come up with a $1,000 I believe," said Kendra Haggard.



Tacoma Police are continuing to try to identify the killer.



"Detectives have learned the suspect walked to the Jack in the Box from the area of South 52nd and Asotin Street. When he arrived at the Jack in the Box, he contacted the victim. There was an argument and he shot the victim. He then took the victim's car and drove off," said Tacoma Police Officer Wendy Haddow





Police located the vehicle abandoned in the area of South 52nd and Asotin Street.



"Both Tacoma Police detectives and Tacoma Police officers are working the area attempting to locate this suspect," said Officer Haddow.





Detectives describe the suspect as black, approximately 25- to 35-years-old, about 5’ 10" or 5' 11" with a medium build and medium complexion. He has dreads or braids, tied up, and the sides and back of his head are shaved. He has a thin mustache or thin facial hair. He was seen wearing a black puffy coat, black hooded sweatshirt, white beanie cap, light blue jeans, and black and white sneakers. He likely has a black eye with injuries to his teeth and/or mouth.









If you have any information on the suspect's identity or location, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County by calling 1-800-222-8477.



You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charge filed in the case.





