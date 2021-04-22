Surveillance video shows thief steal dirt bikes belonging to 10 and 11-year-old brothers

A family from Snohomish County is getting the word out on a thief who stole their motorcycles. Four of the bikes belong to the family’s boys James, 11, and Nate Carruthers, 10.

"We got home and our dad opened the garage doors and I immediately yelled, ‘All the dirt bikes are gone, and everything’s gone.’"

Surveillance video inside the family’s detached garage shows that the suspect snuck in on early Tuesday morning, April 20th, just after 3am. The suspect appears to be in his 20s or 30s, has a slim built, and was wearing a distinctive shirt.

"He’s got a ‘Call of Duty’ camouflage shirt," said dad John. "Only one guy in the world has the shirt. Somebody’s mom or girlfriend is going to out this kid fast."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

John Carruthers said in all five motorcycles worth about $25,000 were stolen. He’s hoping insurance will cover the loss.

"It’s like a weird feeling knowing that someone broke into your garage and stole a lot of your stuff and got out before you could catch him," said Nate.

The family is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who provides information that directly leads to the recovery of the bikes.

"Bikes that they and I bought this year for them to ride during COVID," said John. "You can’t do youth sports, so we got them dirt bikes."

The Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force is hoping someone can help identify the suspect.

If you recognize him, or have information to share, send a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app, or by clicking here. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Your anonymous tip could end up paying off. There’s a $1,000 reward for the tipster who helps SNOCAT identify the burglar.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram