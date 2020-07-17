'Summer Cruisin' events revving-up in Lacey to help support police, Crime Stoppers of South Sound

article

A great summer-long event in Lacey that helps support police and Crime Stoppers of South Sound revs its engines next week.

"Summer Cruisin' is taking place of our ‘Cops, Cars and Kids’ event this year. It’s going to be a mobile car show. We’re going to have different parades throughout the city of Lacey at different points throughout the year, but it kind of keeps everybody safe, in that social-distancing aspect, while they’re still able to bring out their classic cars to show everybody,” said Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason.

The first car parade is this Wednesday night at 5:30pm.

The route is not officially set yet, so follow Lacey Police on Twitter and Facebook to see when it's announced and for the rest of the Summer Cruisin' car parades happening in Lacey this summer.

Each parade will showcase modern and classic cars and there will also be free giveaways along the routes.