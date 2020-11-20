Steven Stanton: Convicted child predator with gnarly goatee wanted after failing to register as sex offender

article

Steven Stanton was convicted of Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes earlier this year.

He admitted to sexually assaulting a teenage girl multiple times while she would be asleep on a couch, even telling detectives when he was first interviewed, ‘I dunno know what my fate is. It's not gonna be a good one.’

He recently got out of jail and never checked in with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department to register as a sex offender like he's ordered to by a judge, so now he's wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape.

"His risk level hasn't been assigned yet, but he never came in to register as a sex offender, so we're looking for this guy. We don't want him running around without registering, knowing where he's at,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss.

He’s 36 years old, 5’6” and weighs 160 pounds.

If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or you can call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.