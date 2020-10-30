Stephen Burger: Convicted woman abuser wanted for breaking 'no contact order' with barrage of phone calls

article

This year has been tough enough on people dealing with the pandemic, but for a woman in King County, her ex-boyfriend is making 2020 so much worse.

Stephen Burger was convicted of assaulting the victim earlier this year -- choking her unconscious -- and has since been busted three times for violating the no contact orders put in place against him and King County Sheriff’s detectives say Burger is only getting worse, wanted now for breaking the protection orders again with a barrage of phone calls to the victim. "He called the victim over 100 times, actually caused her so much stress, she had an ulcer and she ended up in the hospital over it. It wasn't until the victim's mother called him and told him to stop that he finally stopped calling her. However, once she was in the hospital, he began the phone calls again, calling her over and over and over again,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Burger has also been convicted of assaulting the victim in 2018.

Detectives say he drives a white 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, like the one pictured above, with Washington state license plate C12951U.

Detectives say he was last living in Redmond. "He's most likely couchsurfing. This is a violent person known to be violent, known to assault this victim. This is somebody we need to get off the street and into jail as quickly as possible. Just, again, to keep the victim safe and the victim continues to struggle with health problems due to all these phone calls, due to the harassment from the suspect who is knowingly violating this order and just continues to do it,” said Sgt. Abbott.

Stephen Burger is 46 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.