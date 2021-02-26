Sotero Rivera-Rivera: Child rape and molestation suspect wanted in Grandview

article

Grandview Police are hoping you can help find an accused child rapist on the run.

Sotero Rivera-Rivera is charged with two counts of child rape and a third count for child molestation.

Police were told Rivera-Rivera has moved to California, but they are hoping somebody can tell them exactly where to find him. Detectives made contact with him on the phone, but said Rivera-Rivera refused to give a statement, or tell them where he was.

He’s 29 years old, 5’11" and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know where he is, or think you have any information at all that can help Grandview Police find him, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Yakima County Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.