Slew of property crime crooks wanted in Bainbridge Island; WMW viewers help catch one suspect

Thanks to you, a man accused of stealing a woman's purse and going on a shopping spree with her credit cards on Bainbridge Island has been identified and charged in the case.

Detectives say Washington's Most Wanted viewers recognized him from surveillance video showing him walking out of a Safeway store and called in the tip that identified him as 49-year-old Robert Vernon Buck.

"Boy, I tell ya, anyone that goes on Washington’s Most Wanted certainly has a high chance of getting picked-up, because we’ve used you quite a bit and was able to catch them. Robert Buck is one of them. Someone identified him, in fact, we had quite a few people identify him, call us, get in contact with us and give us some information. We used the information to get a warrant for his arrest and he was picked up a few months ago in the Tacoma, or Seattle area. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office did the transfer and picked him up by the Tacoma Narrows Bridge,” said Bainbridge Island Police Det. Erik Peffer.

Detectives say this surveillance video shows Buck coming into another store to use a stolen credit card to load up his cart. The cards he used were taken from a woman's car while it sat parked in the driveway of her home. Clancy Jacobsen is a single mom and school teacher. Her son forgot to lock the door and she forgot to take her purse out. She also had her driver’s license, gift cards and cash stolen, but what she lost most of all is her sense of security. But now, she says Buck's arrest is giving her the relief she's been waiting for. "My hope, number one, of course, is hopefully an apology and that this person doesn’t do it again. Hopefully other people will see it as a warning to them, that stealing other people’s property, you don’t know who you’re stealing from and this time it was a single mom with two kids. It’s not okay and you’re hurting people and families, so hopefully at least, for this specific person, he won't do it again,” said Jacoben.

Robert Buck is charged with 2nd Degree Identity Theft and Possession of Stolen Property.

He was released from jail on personal recognizance after his arraignment and has a court date set for late next month.

He is WMW Capture #1164.

The other 5 Bainbridge Island property crime suspects featured on Washington's Most Wanted in February are still unidentified.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of any of these suspects. You can call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips app on your phone. You can remain anonymous.

------Original case from February 14, 2020-------

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. -- Bainbridge Island Police are hoping you can help identify a slew of property crime crooks.







Video shows one of the suspects diving into the back of a pickup truck to dig for goods to steal.



"This just goes to show to what extent some of these criminals are going through to get the stuff out of the car. They'll physically go in the vehicle, some of these larger vehicles, to get what they need," Det. Erik Peffer says.



Crooks like these six suspects have already pulled more than a dozen crimes like car prowls, mail thefts, and burglaries since the start of the year.







Then there's this suspect, seen walking out of a Safeway and again walking into another store to use a stolen credit card. The card he used was taken from a woman's car while it sat parked in the driveway of her home.







Clancy Jacobsen is a single mom and school teacher. Her son forgot to lock the door, and she forgot to take her purse out. She had her drivers license, gift cards and cash stolen, but what she lost most of all is her sense of security.



"I worry about more repercussions from this. Because the person has all of my information. So, like I said, I feel like my security has been compromised and just being able to feel comfortable being at your own home and feeling safe, that's gone right now," she said.



And there's this shot of a mail theft suspect walking into a Walmart. She's holding a manila envelope that detectives say is actually stolen mail taken from a residence.







Detectives say tax season is a prime time for mail theft. Now is the time to be vigilant.



"It`s just good for the community to know to keep your car doors locked, keep your mailboxes secured. If you can get a locking mailbox, great. Lock the doors at your home. Keep your personal belongings with you or in your home where they`re safe," Det. Peffer said.



He's hoping you can help ID suspects like the woman who hopped into the back of a truck in a parking garage. She wasn't alone. This guy in the black puffy jacket was with her.







Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of any of these suspects. You can call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your phone. You can remain anonymous.