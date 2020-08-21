Shelly Eberwein: Wanted woman connected to deadly stabbing, charged with rendering criminal assistance

article

A woman connected to a deadly stabbing in the summer of 2018 is on the run and wanted by Tacoma Police.

Shelly Eberwein has a warrant for her arrest after failing to show up to court for her charge of 1ST Degree Rendering Criminal Assistance.

Her family tells me they put up her $50,000 bail and now they say she could cost them their home, because she has gone into hiding somewhere in Seattle.

This all stems from 2018 when Demarco Parker was charged with stabbing De'Angelo Reese to death on a street in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood.

Investigators say the two men got into an argument and Reese pulled out a knife, but Parker knocked it from his hand, then grabbed it, chased after Reese and stabbed him.

Eberwein is accused of driving the getaway car and coming back later to the house where she and Parker had been staying at to get Parker's cell phone and some clothes.

“Parker was later arrested for Murder 2nd and she was arrested for Rendering Criminal Assistance in the 1ST Degree. She was later released and given a court date to respond back on these charges. She did not show up for her court date. Prosecutors have now released a warrant for the arrest of Shelly Eberwein. This woman needs to be held accountable,” said Tacoma Police Ofc. Wendy Haddow.

Shelly's family says she's hooked on heroin and is homeless in Seattle.

She's 46 years old, 5’9” and weighs 155 pounds.

If you spot her on the street, call 911, or if you know where she's hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.