Seyyed Komizi: Nationwide warrant issued for suspect accused of raping, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

article

Detectives say Seyyed Komizi has continuously threatened to kill a woman and is wanted for Rape, Extortion and felony harassment.

Last month, deputies say he blackmailed her into taking him to a hotel in Woodinville where he raped her. The rest of the abuse she described is so heinous, I can't repeat it here.

Detectives say she was able to get free and get help.

The courts have already set Komizi's bail at $250,000 once he is caught and issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

"Every time she takes the steps necessary to get the distance she needs, he claims to have intimate photos that he will release to her family and in essence, holds her hostage with this extortion. We're going to break that. With the help of Washington's Most Wanted's viewers, we are going to get him into custody. A sizeable bail. We know that once he's arrested, he will not get a chance to get out, recommit, keep violating this ‘no contact’ order, keep victimizing her. She will be a survivor and that's going to come thanks to the help of our viewers," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Advertisement

Komizi is 37 years old.

He’s believed to be staying in the Factoria/Crossroads area of Bellevue, where he claims to have worked at a mechanic shop, or he could be in Redmond or Kirkland.

He may be driving a 2005 gray Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Washington license #C24019S.

Call 911 if you spot him.

If you know where he's hiding, submit that information through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and you will get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.