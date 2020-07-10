Seattle Police asking for help to identify 'person of interest' in parking garage car theft case

article

It was a crime of opportunity, but is no less distressing to a woman who had her car stolen near Northgate Mall.

The woman's friend accidentally left the keys in the car and the door unlocked.

Now, Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify a ‘person of interest’ in the case.

Surveillance video taken at Thornton Place Garage around 2:07am on June 27th shows a woman in a Seattle Pacific University hoodie with a little dog following her as she walked around the parking garage where the victim's white BMW 2014 428xi was located.

Detectives want to speak with her, because the video shows her and her dog walking over to the vehicle. She disappears and then a few moments later the car pulls out of the parking spot, drives over to the gate to wait for it to lift and then leaves.

Police say the victim lost more than just her car that night. "She owned a business and she had about $4,000 in what we call custom face masks that everybody is using and then a lot of personal property somewhere in the vicinity of $500, so a very significant loss, plus the vehicle has not been recovered,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The BMW was Washington state license plate: BAJ1214.

If you spot the car, please call 911 and reference SPD case #20-198786.

If you can identify this ‘person of interest’ in the SPU hoodie, backpack, tennis shoes and walking with the little dog, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).