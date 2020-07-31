Police searching for Seattle armed robbery suspect wearing designer camo mask

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify an armed robbery suspect after he left two victims fearing for their lives.

Take a look at this surveillance video of the suspect in camo who approached their car parked near the Dakota Apartments in the Mount Baker neighborhood of southeast Seattle. This happened in the 3600 block of 34th avenue south around 12:30 am on Sunday, July 5

Detectives are hoping his outfit will help you identify him.

"Two victims sitting in their vehicle getting ready to go into an apartment complex and all of a sudden, on the passenger side of the vehicle, the suspect approaches, pulls a gun, points it directly at both victims - he says,'This is the 4th of July. Give me your money,' and then he demands the cell phones too," said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner. "They are scared out of their minds."

Detectives say the victims described the suspect as black, 5'10" and in his 20s. They also noticed that in addition to the camo and tan desert boots, the suspect was also wearing a designer mask.

"It's described as a Louis Vuitton mask," said Carner. "It's not something you go down to your local store and buy," said Carner. "This camo outfit, the desert boots, all of that, he's invested some serious money."

The suspect jumped into the passenger seat of an older model Toyota Camry that was last seen driving north on 34th Avenue South.

The phones were tracked to the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Way South and South Walden Street but officers were unable to locate the phones before the batteries ran out.

If you know a guy who matches the description carries a black handgun and wears a Louis Vuitton mask and camo, please submit a tip to crime stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000. you can send any photos of him that you have through the p3 tips app on your cell phone or at www.p3tips.com. It is anonymous.