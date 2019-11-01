CAPTURED: Convicted child predator who was wanted for failing to register as sex offender - in custody

article

Convicted sex offender, Patrick Clary, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on January 19th, 2021.

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho November 1, 2019 --

The U.S. Marshals Service says Idaho sex offender, Patrick Clary – a.k.a. ‘Animal’ -- could be hiding in the Spokane area.



He’s a convicted child predator wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Kootenai County.



The last address he gave authorities was in Coeur d'Alene.



He was convicted of Lewd Conduct with a Child in 1996 in Bonner County.



He has a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.



He's 71 years old, 5’9" and weighs 222 pounds.



Detectives say he could be driving a 2011 dark blue Dodge Charger, like the one below, with Idaho license plates K582929.



If you spot the car, or know where Clary is hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).







