Parminder Tiwana: Accused of badly beating two men with baseball bat, wanted on $150,000 nationwide warrant

article

A Kent Police officer driving his patrol car spots two men lying in the road.

Detectives say both men had just been badly beaten with a baseball bat by Parminder Tiwana, who also goes by the names ‘Binder’ and ‘Pinder Barnala.’

He's wanted on a $150,000 nationwide arrest warrant after detectives say a beef between ‘Binder’ and the two victims turned into violent attacks.

"Parminder Tiwana, on September 27th of last year, just after midnight, goes to an AM/PM in Kent, where he meets two associates. Apparently, they have some score to settle and it gets settled there at the gas station with Mr. Tiwana using a baseball bat to assault both men. They were nearly unconscious, it took some time for them to recreate their memories and figure out exactly what happened," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Both survived, but one victim had a fractured jaw. The other had a broken ankle and needed stitches in his forehead.

Detectives think Tiwana could be in the Covington or south King County area and may be driving a 2015 black Range Rover.

Advertisement

He's 30 years old and in his driver’s license photo has a curly moustache and beard, an earring in his left ear and lines shaved through the right side of his hair and eyebrow.

"We very much want to catch him and I think a bail amount is always an indicator of that. This is $150,000 warrant. When we see bail amounts that high that's an indicator that certainly we see that he is a great harm to the community. We need to get this fella in custody and the fact that we'll go to any lengths, whether Seattle to Florida, any corner of the U.S. to get him in custody, I think speaks to that," said Sgt. Meyer.

If you know where he’s hiding, you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 for telling King County Sheriff's detectives where he is.

Use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous.