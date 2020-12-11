Omari Husseini: Help Seattle Police find 'person of interest' wanted for questioning in deadly shooting

article

Seattle Police are asking for your help to locate 26-year-old Omari Husseini.

Detectives say he is a person of interest in a homicide near Northgate Mall.

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Cedarvale Village apartments on Roosevelt Way NE on Oct. 15th.

Detectives say they learned from witnesses that Husseini and the victim were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

“Anybody that knows where he’s at, we’d just like to talk to him. We’d really like to find out his side of the story, so that we can complete this homicide investigation. If that’s you, please give us a call,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Advertisement

Detectives say Husseini has been traveling back-and-forth from Seattle to Portland.

He is 5’6” and weighs 145 pounds.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or text a tip with information, photos or video to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone. Tips go directly to the case detective and you will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that solves the case.