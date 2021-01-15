Nathaniel Brant: If this guy says he'll build you a Pole Barn - call Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest

article

Spokane County Sheriff's detectives say Nathaniel Brant is accused of scamming his victims out of more than $27,000 in 2019, taking their money as a down payment to supposedly build them Pole buildings, then vanishing.

He's wanted for 1st Degree Theft and has another two warrants for DUI and Reckless Driving.

He’s 46 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Detectives say he’s from Spokane.

If you know where he's hiding, or if he's trying to scam you, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.