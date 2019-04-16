Family of victim asks for help finding gunman who shot and killed Daniel Stueart in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. -- The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person who shot and killed a man three years ago.



The shooting happened at 7:29 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 off the 10000 block of Steele Street South in an encampment in a wooded area near Charlton Lake.



According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Ed Troyer, the investigation is early-on and finding cooperation with witnesses is proving difficult. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Daniel Stueart, aka Danny Rasher.



"What we do have is a deceased male, who died from an apparent gunshot. And we don’t have any clues. So, we’re going to need some help from the public or somebody from that area," Troyer said.











"We got out there and found the victim inside of a tent and he had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Unfortunately, we just don`t have too much information at this point," said Troyer.



The circumstances surrounding Stueart’s death remain a mystery. "Having so many unanswered questions, it hurts a lot of people, but in his death, some of us who didn`t know each other have come together as friends to support each other, so at least some good has come out of such an awful and tragic event. I love you Danny," said his his friend, William Hinds.



He said Stueart was a father and with family who loved him. "I feel bad for his kids, I mean, not growing up, having their dad there anymore," said Stueart's friend, William Hinds. "Just truly a one-of-a-kind person. He was the type of guy who was always there for his friends, I mean, he`d give you the shirt off his back, didn`t matter what he was going through, he still was there for you when you needed him.



Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Stueart. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to anonymously submit the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).





