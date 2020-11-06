Murder Mystery: $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward offered to help solve suspicious death of Francis Gaspar

article

Redmond Police and Crime Stoppers of the Puget Sound are hoping a $2,000 cash reward will help jumpstart a suspicious death case involving a TSA agent at Sea-Tac airport.

Francis Gaspar, 38, was found lying in the middle of W. Lake Sammamish Parkway just after midnight on Monday, July 29th, 2019.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died the next day.

“We have very little to go on here. We know that he died from a blunt trauma force to the head. It doesn’t appear to be a robbery. It doesn’t appear to be a hit and run. The victim’s vehicle was found a short time away in a park there, Perrigo Park. They processed the car, nothing seemed out of whack, so this is very mysterious,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Police searched the area for surveillance video, but didn’t find anything.

Detectives have no explanation for why Gaspar was killed, or who did it.

So, think back to July of last year and if you have any information at all to help Redmond Police solve this case, you will remain anonymous when you submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. You can call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or text a tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone.

Again, there is a $2,000 cash reward offered in the case.