A grandfather and his 10-year-old granddaughter terrified during an occupied residential burglary right around bedtime.

Now, Mukilteo Police want you to look at these surveillance images to see if you recognize either of the two suspects.

The two suspects entered the home in the 12700 block of 61st Ave W on Friday, Sept. 4th just after 9 pm.

They went into the bedroom stole several thousand dollars in cash and escaped in a vehicle driven by a third suspect. The car is likely a Dodge.

Mukilteo Police seek help identifying burglars who terrified grandfather and granddaughter

The two suspects spoke Spanish while inside the home and they are believed to be Hispanic males.

Suspect number one is 18-24 years old, approximately 5’9”, stockier build, small goatee, and entered the home unmasked.

Suspect number two 18-24 years old, approximately 5’11”, slim build, and was masked during the entire burglary.

There is no physical description for the driver of the vehicle.

Neither of the victims was hurt.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you recognize either of the suspects. Use the P3 Tips app on your cell phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and you will get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest. You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com.