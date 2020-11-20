Morgan Cayo: High-risk sex offender convicted of horrendous crime wanted in Pierce County

article

A convicted rapist who committed a horrendous crime is on the run in Pierce County.

Morgan Cayo and some friends tied up a 15-year-old girl's ankles with a cord, dragged her around a shed behind her house and sexually assaulted her and recorded it while she was unconscious.

He pled guilty in 2016 to Rape 3rd Degree and two counts of Sexual Assault 2nd Degree.

Now, Cayo is wanted for failing to register as a Level II sex offender in Pierce County.

He's been busted for failing to register once before.

He's also breaking probation on the 2nd degree assault conviction.

His criminal history includes burglary, theft and possessing stolen property.

"We believe that Morgan will be hanging out in the Key Peninsula area of Longbranch, in Bremerton, or the city of Tacoma,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss.

Cayo is 22 years old, 5’8” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know where he's hiding, submit that information to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.