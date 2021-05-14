MISSING: Help find endangered teen, Arianna Herron, who could be victim of sex trafficking

article

Lacey Police need your help finding a missing teen who is endangered and could be a victim of sex trafficking.

Arianna Herron is 15 years old.

She lives with her family in Lacey, but has not been seen since April 30th.

"She is at risk of exploitation and that may actually be occurring now, possibly in the north Seattle area. North of the Aurora bridge is where she may be," said Lacey Police Det. Eric Lever.

Detectives say she could also be in the west Olympia area.

She goes by the nickname ‘Ari.’

She's 5’5" and weighs 220 pounds.

Detectives say she has some mental health issues and medical needs that put her in additional danger.

If you know where she is, or have any information at all that could help locate her, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You can use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).