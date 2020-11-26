Michael Pilcher, Jr: Convicted child predator has several warrants for arrest in Pierce County

article

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to find convicted child molester, Michael Pilcher, Jr.

He has several warrants for his arrest in Pierce County.

Deputies say the Level I sex offender hasn’t checked in with the sheriff’s department as he is required by law to do and has been repeatedly violating a no-contact order by showing up to a woman’s home uninvited. Tacoma Police say he even snuck into the home through an open window. She called 911, but he took off before police arrived. That got him charged with burglary - domestic violence.

"He’s wanted for failure to appear for his burglary charge, also with a violation of a ‘no contact’ order and also for failure to register as a sex offender,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss.

Pilcher has three prior convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.

He’s 42 years old, 6’3” and weighs 225 pounds.

Detectives say he’s known to hangout in the Tacoma, Milton, Fife, Puyallup and Graham areas, but could also be in Auburn or Federal Way.

If you can tell deputies where to find him, submit an anonymous tip right now by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or text through the P3 Tips app on your phone. You will receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to his arrest.