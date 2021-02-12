CAPTURED: Suspect accused of videotaping rape, assault of ex-girlfriend at gunpoint surrenders

article

King County Sheriff's detectives say Michael McIntosh surrendered at the King County Regional Justice Center in Kent on March 2, 2021.

He's accused of beating and raping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, videotaping it and sending it to her new boyfriend.

He's booked into jail on a charge of Assault 2-Bodily Harm-Domestic Violence and being held on $100,000 bail.

-----ORIGINAL STORY February 12, 2021-----

FUGITIVE WANTED IN KING COUNTY --

The search is on for the suspect wanted in a horrific case after police say the young man beat and raped his ex at gunpoint, videotaped it and sent it to her boyfriend.

King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to find 20-year-old Michael Mcintosh.

Prosecutors have charged him with rape in the first degree and assault in the second degree. He's wanted after failing to report so his case could proceed.

"This is a horrible crime and we want to thank the detectives at the Des Moines Police Department for preparing such a thorough investigation," Sgt. Tim Meyer with KCSO said. "In December of 2019, just days before Christmas, Mr. McIntosh sexually assaulted and raped his former girlfriend. Just a horrible case that he videotaped on Snapchat and did so with a revolver. Just a terrible, terrible crime. The courts agree. A $100,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest. He's wanted in all 50 states."

Mcintosh also goes by Monte Jackson. He is 6'02", 155 pounds and is believed to be in the Kent area.

Mcintosh has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm of praying hands and Psalm: 91.

If you know where detectives can find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) for a cash reward of up to $1,000.