Michael Damman: High-risk sex offender running under the radar is also wanted for domestic violence assault

Michael Damman is a Level III sex offender -- the worst of the worst and at the highest risk to re-offend.

He's wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Spokane County and for domestic violence assault.

His convictions include:

Incest - 2005

Possessing child porn – 2011

Communicating with a minor for immoral purposes – 2011

Failing to register as a sex offender - 2016

He was featured on Washington’s Most Wanted in 2016 and arrested a few days later.

He’s 33 years old, 5’11", 179 pounds and has several tattoos and scars on his arms, hands and legs.

He has registered as homeless in the past.

If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and you will get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.