Megan Aiello: Wanted felon accused of stealing plants from store, driving through gate and hurting pedestrian

What started out as a theft of plants from a nursery in Kent ended with a woman ramming a gate at 60 miles per hour to escape, causing it to hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk, knocking him down and injuring him.

Now, King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to locate Megan Marie Aiello.

Prosecutors have charged the 40 year old convicted felon with Attempt to Elude and Reckless Endangerment.

Detectives say employees at Kent East Hill Nursery called police last August when they spotted Aiello and another suspect stealing plants. They padlocked the gate, which has since been fixed after officers say Aiello smashed through it with her tan Nissan Maxima and got away.

She's been wanted ever since.

"Officers surmised that the reason she took off is because she knew that she was wanted by the Department of Corrections. Ms. Aiello, she is no stranger to our court system. Since 2009, she's been booked 19 times. We would very much appreciate the help of the WMW viewers. Let's find her and make it booking #20," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Megan Aiello has convictions for Residential Burglary and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

She is known to use the alias, ‘Christina Paolozzi.’

She was last known to live in the 13400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Way S. and is known to sleep in cars around that area.

She’s 5'9", 150 pounds and has green eyes.

If you spot her, please call 911 immediately and then also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to her arrest.